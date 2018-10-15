Fair Deal legislation for farm families due within weeks

Legislation that will bring ease the burden of nursing home fees on farm families is due before the Dail within weeks.

While an announcement had been expected in this week's budget, sources within the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People said that the legislative change to the scheme is being finalised with the Head of Bill to the legislation will be put before cabinet for debate in the coming weeks.

It's understood that civil servants are currently sitting down with the HSE to finalise the changes needed to bring farm families into line with current legislation govening the terms and conditions of the scheme. As it stands farm families do no quality for a three-year cap on farm assets.

Currently, farm families have had to pay 7.5pc of the farm's value indefinitely to pay nursing home fees for elderly family members.

It's understood that with the changes, applicants will not have to wait longer than four weeks to access the scheme.

Fair Deal Explainer

What is Fair Deal?

Fair Deal is the shorthand for the ‘The Nursing Homes Support Scheme’, which provides financial assistance for people who require long-term nursing home care. It is operated by the HSE.