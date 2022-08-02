Extensive farming to qualify as two Eco-Schemes

Extensively stocked farmers have received a boost after the Department of Agriculture confirmed stocking rates below 1.2 LU/ha will qualify as two Eco-Scheme actions under the next CAP.

From 2023, Eco-Schemes will account for some 25pc of farmers’ direct payments and will require most farmers to undertake two environmental actions to draw down the payment.

Among the key actions farmers can choose from is the extensive livestock production measure, where farmers sign up to keep their livestock numbers below a certain threshold.

Changes

At a meeting of the CAP Consultative Committee this week, Department of Agriculture officials told stakeholders of a number of key changes to the measure.

The maximum stocking rate to be allowed has been reduced to 1.4 LU from 1.5, while the minimum stocking rate has been lowered to 0.1 from 0.15, and a new option has been added where farmers stocked below 1.2 LU/ha qualify for two Eco-Scheme actions.

The changes have been welcomed by INHFA President Vincent Roddy, who said the move would benefit many farmers farming on marginal land and mountainous areas where stocking rates are already low.

He also highlighted that many

of the other Eco-Scheme options are unsuitable to farmers in this area.