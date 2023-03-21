Explainer: everything you need to know about Eco Schemes

The implementation of Eco Schemes is among the biggest in the new CAP. However, it's likely most farmers will not recognise much of a difference compared to the previous CAP.

Under the new CAP, some 25pc of all farmers' direct payments have been reallocated to the new Eco Schemes payment.

Farmers must carry out environmental measures on their farms to gain back some of that money. The scheme is not mandatory.

The scheme will be implemented annually, with farmers having the opportunity to opt in or out on an annual basis.

Farmers will apply through the BISS application from 2023 onwards and will receive an annual payment for all eligible hectares covered by the commitments, i.e. farmers will receive payment on all eligible hectares on their holding.

The Department has said if 85pc of the eligible hectares currently claimed by farmers participate in the scheme successfully and assuming all hectares receive the same payment rate, the payment rate would be approximately €77 per hectare.

There are eight agricultural practices for the Eco Scheme set out below. A farmer will have to select at least two agricultural practices to receive the Eco Scheme payment (some of the options count as two interventions).

However, it's understood in Ireland, some 95pc of farmers will qualify for Eco Scheme payments automatically due to the nature of farming here.

The Eco Scheme options

1. Space for Nature

At least 7pc of a farmer’s holding must be devoted to biodiversity, habitats or landscape features, building on the 4pc requirement for all farmers already set under GAEC 8 as part of Conditionality. Where the farmer commits to at least 10pc, this counts as two actions under the Eco Scheme.

2. Extensive Livestock Production

Minimum stocking rate of 0.10 LU/ha (same as ANC) with a maximum stocking rate of 1.4 LU/ha. Payment in 2023 will be based on the stocking rate in 2022. Where the farmer commits to a maximum stocking rate of 1.2 LU/ha, this will count as two actions under the Eco Scheme.

3. Limiting Chemical Nitrogen Usage, in line with the table below

There will also be a maximum limit of chemical nitrogen for tillage farmers to undertake this measure, which will be 10% below the national average i.e., 139.41 kg/ha.

4. Planting of Native Trees and hedges

The commitment is to plant 3 native trees per eligible hectare or 1 metre of hedgerow. Where a farmer commits to plant twice that, either (a) 6 native trees or (b) 2 metres of hedgerow, or a combination (c) 3 trees and 1 metre of hedgerow, per eligible hectare, this will count as two actions under the Eco Scheme.

5. Use of a GPS-controlled fertiliser spreader or GPS controlled sprayer

Application of at least 100pc of chemical fertiliser (whether compound or liquid) or plant protection products to be applied with a GPS controlled fertiliser spreader and or GPS controlled sprayer.

6. Soil Sampling and Appropriate Liming on all eligible hectares

Where the farmer selects this action, it could not be selected again for a further three years in line with Teagasc guidance relating to the frequency of taking soil samples.

7. Planting of a break crop(s)

The Eco Scheme will require that at least 20% of the arable area of the holding in the year of the commitment is planted to a prescribed break crop of either Oilseed Rape, Oats, Peas and Beans or a combination of one or more of these crops.

8. Sowing of a Multi Species Sward on at least 7pc of the farmers eligible area in the year s/he selects this as an Eco-Scheme action. Where s/he selects it again in a further year, the farmer must sow down a further 7pc of their eligible area.