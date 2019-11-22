European Commission has ruled out upward only convergence of farm payments - Hill farmers

Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association says it has got confirmation from the EU Commission that upward only convergence of Pillar 1 payments is not possible.

A delegation from the organisation which was led by President Colm O’Donnell queried this with Commission officials from DG Agri who clarified “that for Member States who choose the internal convergence model it is defiantly not possible to have upwards only convergence.”

O’Donnell said all Irish farmers deserve to here the full facts on convergence with regard to what it means and how it is structured.

"The only way payments can converge upwards is if payments at the top-level travel downwards," he claimed.

In relation to the new CAP, O’Donnell outlined how it won’t start as scheduled which is why the EU Commission has already drafted transition regulation to ensure payments to farmers in 2020.

This will he continued “turn the spotlight back onto Member States with the Minister for Agriculture and DAFM officials charged with setting transition rules for internal convergence for next year and possibly 2021.”

Concluding the INHFA President outlined how we also got confirmation from the EU Commission that convergence of payments can continue during this transition period and stated that “the INHFA are adamant that this should happen.”

