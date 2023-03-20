Farming

Euro-Star ratings set to play a leading role in the new SCEP

For farmers who weren&rsquo;t in the BDGP scheme, it is recommended to check your Euro-Star ratings in order to assess the current status of your herd Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) has been billed as a fresh start, replacing BDGP, which ran from 2015 to 2022. This new scheme brings with it an attractive increase in payment rate, with BDGP having offered farmers €142.50/ha for the first 6.66ha and €120 per remaining eligible hectare.

In order to qualify, the farmer must be a member of the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme and must remain a member for the duration of the programme.

