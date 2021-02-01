EU Commission ups the ante on Ireland over convergence

While the new CAP will not begin until 2023, this year will be crucial in the finalising of Ireland’s strategic plan for the CAP.

The plan must be completed by year’s end and as part of this Ireland must decide its position on convergence.

Current CAP payments are based on historical payments, with the average payments from 2000, 2001 and 2002 used.

There have been calls for further reform of the dated allocation system.

The use of convergence to improve the payments of some farmers by cutting the payments of top earners has split the farming community in the past, but it will be a key feature of the new CAP.

First introduced in 2015, convergence has reduced payments to those with the highest entitlements, while farmers whose entitlements are valued at less than 90pc of the national average have seen theirs increase.

This ‘internal convergence’ aims to bring entitlement values towards a national average value and it is proposed that all entitlements paid to farmers in Ireland would reach at least 75pc of the national average by 2026.

‘External convergence’ means moving more funding from western EU countries to newer Member States who have lower farm payments.

Ireland must make its decision on internal convergence before next year’s payment application in the spring.

In recent weeks, the European Commission has put pressure on the Government to continue the convergence process.

The Commission said the concentration of direct payments to farmers in Ireland is relatively high, reflecting the remaining link to historical references.

Ireland needs to increase the fairness and the efficiency of income support, in particular via internal convergence, stated the Commission.

It has also recommended that more CAP funding be redistributed to smaller farmers in Ireland by applying the Complimentary Redistributive Income for Sustainable Support (CRISS).

Through this mechanism, EU countries may allocate up to 30pc of their national income support budget to a redistributive payment.

This payment targets the first few hectares on a farm, meaning that all hectares below the threshold receive additional support.

Winners and losers

However, the redistribution of payments between farmers is extremely controversial among farmers and politically sensitive for political parties and farm organisations as it would see monies taken from some farmers and given to others.

Figures compiled by the Farming Independent last year highlight the potential issue.

Farmers in Kerry, Donegal and Connacht could be big winners if full convergence is implemented here.

Under full convergence, Mayo farmers would see the total value of Pillar I payments increasing by €15m to €87m. This would be worth an additional €1,300 on average for the county’s 11,300 farmers.

Kerry’s farmers would receive a further €14m annually, while €12m extra would be paid to farmers in Donegal, with an additional €6.5m going to Galway.

Farmers in Sligo and Leitrim would enjoy a payments’ boost of €4.9m, while Clare farmers would share in an extra €3.9m. Payments in Roscommon would be €1m higher.

The big losers under full flattening would be Cork (€13.8m), Tipperary (€9.4m), Wexford (€7.7m), Kilkenny (€6.8m), Laois (€5.5m) and Meath (€5.2m).

IFA and ICMSA are steadfastly opposed to further convergence beyond the current 60pc level, unless additional funding is provided by the State or the EU to bring farmers on low payments up to the national average.

However, the INHFA says that basing farm payments on production levels achieved in the reference years of 2000 to 2002 is a flawed process.

It is looking for the full flattening of payments to the national average of €265-€268/ha.

The EU Commission’s proposals for the next CAP are that all member states will be required to reach at least 75pc convergence by 2026.

Further concerns over the reduction in Pillar 1 payments are being raised by some farmers who claim the proposed Eco-Schemes (see opposite page) under the new CAP could be a new form of convergence.

Kilkenny farmer James Murphy told a recent IFA South Leinster meeting that if convergence continues through Eco-Schemes, more farmers will slip below the viability threshold.

Money ‘leakage’

IFA Director of Policy/Chief Economist Tadhg Buckley told the meeting

“we don’t want to see leakage of money occurring in Pillar 1 through the Eco-Schemes.

“Convergence affects the entitlement values, not overall payments so in a lot of cases you’re actually hitting farmers with quite modest single farm payments harder than larger payments spread over more hectares.”

“Eco-Schemes could be another form of convergence, depending on how it could be administered,” said Mr Buckley.

He also highlighted that the proposed CRISS payment could be convergence in another form.

Former IFA National Livestock Chairman Henry Burns said a 40ha drystock farm in 2001 with an Single Farm Income in the region of €20,000, has seen that fall to around €14,000 today.

“Money is seeping away from the drystock sector at an alarming rate,” he said.

“The money was put there in the first place to support those numbers.”