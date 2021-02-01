Farming

EU Commission ups the ante on Ireland over convergence

Green meadows near Dingle, Co Kerry: Farmers in Kerry, Donegal and Connacht could be big winners if full convergence is implemented Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

While the new CAP will not begin until 2023, this year will be crucial in the finalising of Ireland’s strategic plan for the CAP.

The plan must be completed by year’s end and as part of this Ireland must decide its position on convergence.

Current CAP payments are based on historical payments, with the average payments from 2000, 2001 and 2002 used.

