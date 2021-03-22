Details of new Straw Incorporation scheme with max €250/ha payment announced

Payment will be made at the rate of €250 / ha for those applicants who chop and incorporate oats, rye, wheat or barley, and oil seed rape will be paid at the rate of €150 / ha. Photo: (PA)

Details of a new Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) have been announced with a total fund of €10 million is available for 2021.

The scheme will support Irish tillage farmers who decide to chop and incorporate the straw into the soil after harvest.

Announcing the opening of SIM, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said, “This is an important initiative firstly for tillage farmers, but also for the environment. It will help farmers who want to increase their soil organic carbon levels by means of straw chopping and incorporation. I am confident that this focused type of intervention can act as a model for future scheme development.”

Applications can be made from today (March 22) via the BPS online application form, available at agfood.ie. The closing date for applications is Monday 17 May.

Payment will be made at the rate of €250/ha for those applicants who chop and incorporate oats, rye, wheat or barley, and oil seed rape will be paid at the rate of €150/ha.

The minimum application is 5 ha, with a maximum of 40 ha. If the Measure is over-subscribed a process of ranking and selection will be applied.

An application for SIM does not guarantee entry. In circumstances where SIM is over-subscribed a process of ranking and selection will be applied.

Commenting further the Minister said, “I’m acutely aware that a vibrant tillage sector is crucial for Irish agriculture. I am confident that SIM can make an important contribution to the long term sustainability of the tillage sector and I look forward to seeing tillage farmers actively engage in the measure.

"I know that advisors and indeed officials from my Department are there to assist with the application process. I support the long-term viability of the tillage sector and will listen to and engage with the sector in the time ahead.”

How to qualify

You must be cultivating any or all of the following crops which must be declared on your Basic Payment Scheme application:

winter or spring oats

rye

winter or spring wheat

winter or spring barley

winter or spring oil seed rape

As soon as possible after the crops have been harvested, the straw must be:

chopped

spread evenly

incorporated into the soil

You can get paid on at least 5 hectares but on no more than 40 hectares. If you apply for more than 40 hectares you will have to carry out the measure on the whole area applied for but not get paid for more than 40 hectares.

There is a budget of €10 million for this scheme. If more people apply for it than can be paid using the budget, then applications will be ranked.

We will notify you in June if your application is successful.

Rate of payment

Oats, Rye, Wheat, Barley - €250/ha

Oil Seed Rape - €150/ha

