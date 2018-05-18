Department under pressure to make payments on time with applications now 100% online
Over 129,700 farmers applied online for their 2018 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in advance of the May 15 deadline.
2018 was the first year that all applications for the BPS and Transfer of Entitlements were to be made online.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Michael Creed said he was very happy to confirm that so many Irish farmers have met the requirement to apply online in 2018.
"My Department has put a range of supports in place to help farmers make this transition, and the move to online application has proved to be very successful.”
Outlining the advantage of applying online the Ministers aid in recent years, online BPS applicants have seen the benefits of preliminary checks in particular.
"Now that we have reached 100pc online application, these benefits will be available to all farmers.
"Preliminary checks afford online applicants the opportunity to address any dual claims, over claims and overlaps identified on online applications within specified time frames to ensure prompt payment with the avoidance of penalties," he said.