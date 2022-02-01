Department to target dairy farmers with new Organic Scheme

Full-time dairy farmers will be “the target” of the newly bolstered €21m Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), according to a government source.

The Department of Agriculture’s OFS will reopen to new entrants on February 9 following confirmation of a €5m funding hike.

It is proposed that the scheme will include significant changes to the entry and payment structure to make conversion more attractive to more farmers.

Farmers entering a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220/ha during the two-year conversion period, and up to €170/ha when they achieve full organic status — with higher payment rates available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has also proposed that the area size at which farmers get payment be increased from 60ha to 70ha in recognition of the larger area worked by full-time farmers.

The Minister also wants extensively stocked farmers to qualify for a full OFS payment provided they satisfy the minimum stocking levels that apply under the Area of Natural Constraints Scheme.

Presently, just 1,792 farmers are in the OFS with annual payments amounting to €10.5m on around 90,000ha (1.6pc) of land — however, the Government is intent on expanding the area of organic farmland to 7.5pc by 2030.

A Department source said thousands more farmers will now be eligible for full payment if they decide to participate in the OFS.

“There are about one million hectares, about 50,000 farmers, that wouldn’t have been eligible for the organics scheme before. They’d have got a pro rata payment, so if you had 40ha and you only met the 0.5 stocking rate on 10ha, you were only paid on the 10ha. Whereas now, once you meet the 0.15 stocking rate you’ll be paid.



On the increased area payment, the source said: “The average full-time farmer is after getting bigger, so where there was 10ha that they weren’t getting paid on fully, now they are. For those at the higher rate, it will up their payment by €1,000 to €1,500.

While the Department is “open to all farmers” going organic, “ideally the target is dairy farmers”.

The source added: “They know their facts and figures on conventional dairy. The ideal scenario would be that every farmer goes through their accounts to ask is what they achieved last year sustainable for the next five years?

“On the profit monitor dairy farmers made €1,000-€1,100 profit last year which is excellent, so I understand people might think you’re mad to go organic.

“But is the price going to stay there forever? What other pressures are coming on? Are they under labour pressure? Are they heavily invested? Can they change slightly? I would say to look at organics, don’t see it as a threat and dismiss it out of hand.”

The closing date for applications to the new Organic Farming Scheme is April 8.