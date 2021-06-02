Department to examine wild bird cover deadline extension on ‘case-by-case basis’

The Department of Agriculture will consider providing an extension to GLAS participants struggling with the deadline for wild bird cover requirements, it has been confirmed.

In recent days the Department has been called on to grant an extension to the May 31 deadline due to the impact of heavy rainfall on land over the last month.

In a statement to the Farming Independent a spokesperson for the Department said: “GLAS participants may contact the Department directly, to request an extension in relation to the planting requirements for the GLAS wild bird cover action for this year.”

It continued that requests will be examined “on a case-by-case basis”, with officials urging those impacted to contact to the Department’s GLAS division via email.

‘Waterlogged ground’

At the weekend, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said an extension is “required”.

“Listening to farmers on the ground, there are still quite a number of wild bird covers yet to be established.

“Heavy rain over the past month has prevented some farmers getting in to plough land and sow their wild bird covers, due to ground being waterlogged. In some areas, you can hardly walk on the land, never mind bring in a tractor and plough.

“If you look at Met Eireann’s monthly rainfall statistics, particularly in the west of Ireland, the level of rainfall was up significantly compared to the same month last year.

“Up until last week, approximately 85mm had fallen in Athenry, Co Galway, compared to 50mm for the entire month last year.

“Rainfall in Claremorris, Co Mayo, totalled 123mm this month, versus 33mm in May 2020.

“While in Shannon, Co Clare, the stats stood at 86.5mm compared to 16.2mm,” the Roscommon-Galway TD said.

“With the weather set to pick-up, I would ask Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to grant an extension to the deadline to allow farmers time to safely establish their wild bird covers.

“Farm safety is a matter of huge importance and we must not back farmers or agricultural contractors into a corner where they are rushing to get work done in order to meet a deadline, when favourable weather conditions are on the horizon,” the deputy concluded.

