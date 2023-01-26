Farming

Department to cease unannounced inspections as all farmers to be monitored by satellite

Imagery is available every 3-5 days from the Sentinel Satellites. Expand

Imagery is available every 3-5 days from the Sentinel Satellites.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The use of no-notice inspections of farmers by the Department of Agriculture is to cease under the new Common Agricultural Policy, the Farming Independent understands.

The Department of Agriculture will instead rely on satellite inspections to monitor every farmer's compliance with CAP rules.

