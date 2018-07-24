Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department to accept written requests for GLAS fallow land derogation from farmers in 'exceptional' fodder difficulties

Stock Image.
Stock Image.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced that the Department will accept written requests for derogation under the GLAS action Environmental Management of Fallow land.

In a statement Minister Creed said the decision was taken due to the difficult weather conditions farmers are experiencing and must be on an exceptional basis.

“Given the difficulties farmers are experiencing this year, on an exceptional basis, my Department is prepared to consider written requests for derogation from the specifications for this action.

"Written requests will be considered on a case by case basis. A visit to the land affected may be required before approval is granted,"he said.

Under the GLAS action parcels must be mulched or mown at least once a year, but not between 1 March and 1 September. It aims to provide is to provide food and habitat for ground nesting birds, other fauna and insects throughout the nesting season by establishing a fallow area.

Given the recent drought conditions many farm stakeholders had called for an easing of restrictions within GLAS of maximise grass growth.

Individual requests for derogation from the GLAS specifications should be submitted in writing to GLAS Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle Estate, Co. Wexford or at glas@agriculture.gov.ie.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments


Top Stories

Stock photo

Elderly man dies in sixth farm tragedy this month

Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26
Workers make flags for US President Donald Trump's

Trump wants $12 billion in aid to US farmers suffering from trade war
Farmers are protesting at what they say in a 'heavy handed' approach to acquiring land. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Farmers protest over threat of CPOs to acquire land for greenways
There are reports of high prices for straw

Harvest yields will be down by 600,000t predict Teagasc
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner...
Mr Trump, bearing a ‘make our farmers great again’ cap (AP)

Trump to offer US farmers billions to ease trade pain