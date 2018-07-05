Over 9,800 farmers have a TAMS II approval for which they have not yet submitted a payment claim, the Department of Agriculture has said in its latest update.

Department says farm building grant approvals worth just under €1m have now expired

Approvals since Tranche 6 are being issued only for 6 months for mobile equipment and 12 months for fixed investments. This means farmers must carry out the work in this period or their approval will expire.

To end-May, 155 approved applications with a value of just under €1m had expired.

The Department is encouraging all farmers with outstanding approvals to examine their approval letter and to be mindful of when their approval will expire.

The TAMS II Scheme continues to generate significant interest amongst farmers with over 14,955 approvals now issued to participants.

The 10th Tranche of TAMS II closed on the 8th June 2018. 1,829 applications were received and the Minister has approved the acceptance into the scheme of all eligible applications.

The administrative checking of these applications is well underway and the first approvals will issue shortly for this Tranche.

Payment claims have been submitted and paid to over 4,428 participants. In value terms this has resulted in €62.5m paid to date. Approvals will continue to issue and payment claims submitted paid on an ongoing basis during 2018.