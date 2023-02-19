Department publishes list of eligible investment’s for new TAMS 3 scheme

The Department of Agriculture has published its list of investments eligible for grant-aid support in the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

The grant's will provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Significant changes have been made to investments eligible for the new TAMS 3 scheme, with the investment ceiling rising from €80,000 to €90,000 and an increased grant rate of 50pc for Farm Safety, Organic, Solar and Lower Emission Slurry Spreading investments being introduced.

The standard grant rate will again be 40pc, with young farmers (under 40 years of age) and women farmers up to 68 years, getting access to an enhanced grant rate of 60pc, providing they meet the necessary eligibility requirements.

Under TAMS 3 Farmers will be able to get grants for farm roadways and underpasses from January, however grant aid for dairy equipment is set to be restricted for certain items.

The new scheme will see a greater focus on automation and labour saving on farms.

It is anticipated that digital tillage applications, EID tag readers, computer information systems, heat detection systems, ear tags and pedometers are set to be eligible for grant aid.

The modernisation of animal housing facilities – or the construction of new animal housing facilities on farm – will again be grant aided.

Investments that benefit the environment are also set to receive support, such as nutrient storage facilities and precision farming equipment, for example, low disturbance tillage equipment.

It provides further support for precision grass measurement equipment, rainwater harvesting and storage, solar panels, heat recovery units, heat pumps, biomass boilers, ventilation and insulation, which decrease energy pressure on farms and improve water quality on farms.

Dairy Investments

Investments in dairy equipment in the new TAMS scheme are set to be capped, the Farming Independent understands.

Concerns had been raised that robotic milkers would not be grant-aided under the scheme. However, it is now understood that robotic milkers will be grant-aided, but support will be limited to just one robot.

Meanwhile, milking parlour sizes are set to be capped at 10 units in a bid to support what a Department source described as more ‘family-sized’ dairy units.

The new farm-building scheme will launch after a year of rampant inflation in construction cost. Farm building suppliers have estimated that the cost of building an average farm shed has risen by 50pc since 2020.

According to the CSO, over the past two years, the price of readymix concrete has increased by 25pc while the price of precast concrete has increased by 35pc.

The cost hikes have forced the Department of Agriculture to hike the reference costs for certain investments twice in the past 12 months.

However, its now understood a further review of the reference cost is now underway as inflation continues to hammer the economy and particularly in light of the planned introduction of the concrete levy.

Among the key new investments and reference costs are:

Farm Roadways

New farm road linear metre €24.90

Cattle Underpass

Cattle Underpass under public road linear metre €5,000

Bovine Fencing

Bovine electric fencing linear metre €2.77

Solar electric fencer unit €634.00

Gateway unit €361.04

Livestock Monitors

Livestock monitoring camera per camera €432.00

Bale Slice

Silage bale Slice with plastic remover attachment unit €3,535

Health and fertility monitoring

Collar / Tag / Bolus unit €112.25

Base station (including software) unit €2,833

Slurry Spreading

Dribble bars are set to be excluded in TAMS 3.

Precision Grass Measuring Equipment

Precision Grass Measuring Equipment Unit Unit €1,140

Milk recording equipment

ICAR certifed milk meter unit €1,145

Tillage investments

Weighbridge - Fixed unit €21,000

Weighpads - mobile unit €2,860

Pea Header for combine metres €9,317

Harvest weed seed control attachments for combine unit €5,000

Straw Chopper for combine unit €14,500

A full list of the TAMS 3 investments is available here