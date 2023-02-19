Farming

Department publishes list of eligible investment’s for new TAMS 3 scheme

Farm roadways are a major addition to the new list of investments for TAMS 3 Expand

Farming Independent Team Email

The Department of Agriculture has published its list of investments eligible for grant-aid support in the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

The grant's will provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

