Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department confirms return of grant aid scheme for restoring traditional farm buildings

Information on all these supports are freely available through the usual channels, including the various Government and local authority websites.
Information on all these supports are freely available through the usual channels, including the various Government and local authority websites.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme will reopen to applications for 2019 in January, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme is jointly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine and the European Union, and is administered on behalf of the Department by the Heritage Council.

The financial allocation to the Scheme is €6million for the lifetime of the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme.

All applications are assessed individually to identify the best and highest priority projects. It will reopen 2019 for another tranche. 

A total of €6 million has been allocated by the Department of Agriculture for the scheme.

Under the scheme, grants are available to GLAS participants to carry out approved conservation works to traditional farm buildings and associated landscape structures such as historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

The principal objective of this scheme is to ensure that traditional farm buildings and other structures that contribute to the character of the landscape and which are of significant heritage value are conserved for agricultural use.

The grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000 and can cover up to 75% of the cost of the works.

Also Read

Eligible applicants for the scheme are chosen on a competitive basis and around 50 to 70 projects will be supported each year. 

There are 60 projects ongoing in 2018 and most of these are in progress now and will be nearing completion over the next couple of months.

The 2019 scheme will be launched by the Department and the Heritage Council in the first week of January 2019 and there will be application forms available at that stage on the Heritage Council website.

The Department of Agriculture has said it is delighted to be associated with this very important scheme which continues to make a huge contribution to preservation of these beautiful structures which are part of our rural heritage and enhance the rural landscape.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments


Top Stories

Milk - a 'Rolls Royce' product

Kerry Co-op row escalates as dissidents demand EGM
Michael Lowry

Lowry 'confident' of bid to bring world ploughing to Tipperary site
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Factories 'use grid to avoid paying bonuses'
Nicholas Murtagh died in Sligo University Hospital on June 17th last year

Jury recommends helmets after 85 year old died in quad accident
Sugar beet Cobh field trial NUI Galway.

Galway scientists develop bigger and better sugar beet
Cows could have the same high levels of somatic cell count but depending on what strain is causing the mastitis in the quarter, it could be curable or not.

Why farmers should test their milk before drying off cows
Picture: Bloomberg

US needs to increase grain exports to improve farmer prices - Rabobank