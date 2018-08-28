Department confirms return of grant aid scheme for restoring traditional farm buildings

The GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme will reopen to applications for 2019 in January, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme is jointly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine and the European Union, and is administered on behalf of the Department by the Heritage Council.

The financial allocation to the Scheme is €6million for the lifetime of the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme.

All applications are assessed individually to identify the best and highest priority projects. It will reopen 2019 for another tranche.

Under the scheme, grants are available to GLAS participants to carry out approved conservation works to traditional farm buildings and associated landscape structures such as historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

The principal objective of this scheme is to ensure that traditional farm buildings and other structures that contribute to the character of the landscape and which are of significant heritage value are conserved for agricultural use.

The grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000 and can cover up to 75% of the cost of the works.