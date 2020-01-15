Department Announces the Opening of Year 4 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme

Existing participants in the scheme will be automatically enrolled in year 4 and will not need to take any action should they wish to remain in the scheme.

The Sheep Welfare Scheme provides support to farmers for undertaking actions which make a positive contribution to flock welfare. Information packs containing terms and conditions of the scheme in year 4, along with Action Record books for 2020, will shortly be issuing from the Department to existing participants in the scheme. The scheme was launched in December 2016

Applications for participation in year 4 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme are now also being accepted from new entrants to sheep farming.