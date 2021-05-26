Farming

Deadlock at CAP talks over key issues

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Crunch talks on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy are understood to be deadlocked on key issues after marathon talks yesterday.

Super trilogue meetings between the European Commission, Parliament and Council continue today in an effort to hammer out a deal on some of the most contentious issues, including convergence and the levels of funding allocated to direct payments from eco-schemes.

