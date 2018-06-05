Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 5 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Deadline looms for TAMS applications

(Stock picture)
(Stock picture)
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Farmers aiming to apply for the current tranche of the TAMS (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme) scheme must apply before the deadline this Friday, June 8.

This is the scheme’s 10th tranche, with the 11th tranche due to run until September 11, 2018.

Schemes that are available under TAMS II include: Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme, Dairy Equipment Scheme, Organic Capital Investment Scheme, Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme, Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme, Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Scheme and the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme.

Grant aid of 40pc is available for farmers and 60pc for young farmers.

A 'Young Farmer' means a person who is not more than 40 years of age at the time of submitting the application, possesses adequate occupational skills and competence and is setting up for the first time in an agricultural holding as head of that holding.

Registered partnerships where one partner is a Young Farmer will attract a grant rate of 60pc on the first €80,000 and 40pc on the remainder.

Applications for TAMS must be made online on the Department of Agriculture's website.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...
The level of aid can be further enhanced where a Young Farmer is part of such a collaborative arrangement.. Stock photo

Top tips on maximising farm grant payments

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments


Top Stories

The scene near Buttevant as one Man was pronounced dead and two teens in serious condition after crash between van and tractor in Co Cork Pic. Brian Arthur

‘Patience and extreme caution needed’ - After horror road...
Barry and Rory Quinn, Newmarket On Fergus, Co Clare and Sean McGovern, judge, with Clenagh Noble 2, Junior Champion of the Show at the Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday sold for the top price of €6,200

Clare Charolais herd continues its winning streak as bull makes €6,200

A labour of love along the Wild Atlantic Way - 101ac residential farm on the...
Contractor Terry Shaughnessy spreading lime for Mark O'Gorman, Dunroe, Co Carlow last Friday. Photo: Roger Jones

Only one in five farms spreading lime
Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland
The Monsanto logo is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

With deal to close this week, Bayer to retire Monsanto name
Financial incentives area available to those pursing a career in farming

Tax breaks for farm training - tax incentives and grants available for...