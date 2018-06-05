Deadline looms for TAMS applications
Farmers aiming to apply for the current tranche of the TAMS (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme) scheme must apply before the deadline this Friday, June 8.
This is the scheme’s 10th tranche, with the 11th tranche due to run until September 11, 2018.
Schemes that are available under TAMS II include: Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme, Dairy Equipment Scheme, Organic Capital Investment Scheme, Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme, Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme, Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Scheme and the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme.
Grant aid of 40pc is available for farmers and 60pc for young farmers.
A 'Young Farmer' means a person who is not more than 40 years of age at the time of submitting the application, possesses adequate occupational skills and competence and is setting up for the first time in an agricultural holding as head of that holding.
Registered partnerships where one partner is a Young Farmer will attract a grant rate of 60pc on the first €80,000 and 40pc on the remainder.
Applications for TAMS must be made online on the Department of Agriculture's website.