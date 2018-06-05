Deadline looms for TAMS applications

This is the scheme’s 10th tranche, with the 11th tranche due to run until September 11, 2018.

Schemes that are available under TAMS II include: Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme, Dairy Equipment Scheme, Organic Capital Investment Scheme, Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme, Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme, Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Scheme and the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme.

Grant aid of 40pc is available for farmers and 60pc for young farmers.