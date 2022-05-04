Dairy farmers ineligible for silage payment

Dairy farmers will be ineligible for an up to €1,000 payment to make silage, it has been confirmed.

Minister McConalogue brought a memo to cabinet yesterday outlining the proposal that could be worth €55m as input costs soar and concerns grow that farmers, particularly drystock farmers, are struggling to finance next winter’s fodder crop.

Fertiliser has effectively quadrupled in cost for many farmers and increased grain prices will impact the cost of feed next winter.

It is understood that the package will reward farmers with a €100/ha payment for all silage cut up to 10ha, meaning farmers will be eligible to receive up to €1,000 each, with the payment to be made later in the year.

However, a spokesperson for the Minister confirmed to the Farming Independent that dairy farmers will be ineligible for the scheme. While details of the package are yet to be fully confirmed its understood that drystock farmers were identified as most vulnerable to fodder shortages next winter.

The President of ICMSA, Mr. Pat McCormack said, that such a move would send a terrible signal to family dairy farms and would completely fail to recognise the challenges facing dairy farmers this year.

Mr. McCormack said, that farmers will be extremely angry if the Minister moves ahead with this decision and the reality is that a person milking for example 50 dairy cows will be excluded from support while a farmer with perhaps ten cattle and an off-farm income of €500,000 will qualify. Indeed, many of these dairy farmers will have signed up to fixed priced milk schemes and are currently producing milk at a loss.

How the Minister can exclude fulltime dairy farms while supporting people with substantial off-farm incomes is beyond belief and is another example of the anti-dairy bias from our current Minister. Where is the fairness in this? Costs have gone to unprecedented levels and for a Minister to consider excluding farmers is appalling," he said.