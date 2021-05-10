Criticism of REAP scheme has not stood up to scrutiny –Minister

Early criticism of the Department of Agriculture's new agri-environment scheme has not stood up to scrutiny, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

The REAP scheme launched last month will pay farmers for the first time on a results basis for environmental actions undertaken on their farms.

Farmers accepted into the scheme can expect to receive an average annual payment of up to €4,700 with a maximum payment of €6,900 available.

It is understood the scheme is already oversubscribed to a ranking process to be used to select participants.

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins described the details of the scheme as a 'damp squib'.

"After all the hype, the Department confirmed that the budget for the new scheme for 2021 will only be €10m, out of the €79m for new agri-environment and other farm support measures announced in the wouldet," he said.

Officers from The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) were stunned by proposals in the new Results-based Environmental-Agri pilot Project (REAP) to exclude commonages and land containing heather from the scheme.

Chairperson of ICMSA's Farm and Rural Affairs Committee said that farmers will be hugely disappointed by the scheme's budget and the structure, Denis Drennan said that it was a "very far cry" from the version that had been spun and hyped by official sources.

However, Minister McConalogue said he had heard very little criticism from anyone since it was announced.

"There was certainly a lot of pre-emptive criticism which has not stood up to scrutiny.

"As farmers have looked at the scheme, they have seen how good and attractive it is, as well as how well it works for them. They have also seen how it can deliver from an income point of view.

"Between now and December next year, on just 10 ha, one can get a payment of up to €13,000. We are expecting that the average payment for farmers will be between €9,000 and €10,000 between now and next year on 10 ha.

"It is practical for farmers to be engaged in the scheme. I have not had one complaint from any farmer about it," he said.