Creed expects TAMS budget to be fully spent despite massive underspend

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that it is expected that the almost €400m budget for a farm building grant scheme will be spent despite a massive underspend to date.

The underspend on the EU funded scheme which provides grant aid of up to 60pc to farmers for various on-farm improvement works was recently described as 'alarming' by Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue

The Minister said last week that expenditure on the 'TAMS II' scheme to date was €96.9m.

He said applications continue to be received and processed under the Scheme with over 2,000 applications submitted under the latest tranche that closed on December 7 last.

"It is expected that the budget of €395m for the period of the RDP will be fully spent.

"The inclusion of additional items such as meal bins for all sectors including the dry stock sector can only be considered in the context of the overall budgetary position which is being closely monitored," Minister said.

Recent figures for the scheme also showed that grant approvals in the amount of €280.5m have issued to 17,516 farmers to undertake investment works on their holdings.

However, of these, just 7,408 farmers have submitted a payment claim.