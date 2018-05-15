Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 15 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Consultants burn midnight oil on BPS

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Farm consultants and Teagasc advisors are battling to lodge the last of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications before the midnight deadline tonight (May 15).

Around 9,500 farmers had still to submit BPS applications yesterday, with the Department of Agriculture confirming that it had received 120,300 applications by 12 noon (Monday).

Around 130,000 farmers apply for the BPS in total each year, with close to €1.2 billion paid out under the CAP scheme.

Last week the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, urged farmers, who were applying online for the BPS for the first time, to make sure they were registered with the Department of Agriculture on www.agfood.ie. The last in a series of clinics to help farmers through the online application process will be held at the Department's offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim today from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Department officials will be available to sit down on a one-to-one basis with farmers and help them to lodge their application. Department clinics have already been held in Cavan, Claremorris, Longford and Limerick. And the Department will assist in the Transfer of Entitlements applications at its Portlaoise offices up to midnight tonight.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments
Farm organisations unveil submissions for CAP 2020 consultations

The key demands from Irish farm organisations in the next CAP reform
Regina Doherty Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Minister Doherty announces details of 250 extra Rural Social Scheme places
(Stock photo)

How some EU farmers have used the Basic Payment Scheme to realise windfall...


Top Stories

Lyme Disease is transmitted to people by infected ticks

Farmers urged to take precautions on Lyme Disease
Stock photo

Operation Thor thwarts gangs as burglaries down by 43pc
Signs erected highlighting concern at new roads plan.

Concern over new road works plan which could see stone walls replaced...
Tom Perry, who travels the world shearing sheep

Strabane man Tom Perry making a buzz in sheep shearing world
Stock Image.

Limerick farmer fined €300 over his Effin cows’ dung
Glanbia has invested heavily in new processing facilities in recent years. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia announces April milk price

New pricing structure as factories turn on the charm