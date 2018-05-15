Consultants burn midnight oil on BPS

Around 9,500 farmers had still to submit BPS applications yesterday, with the Department of Agriculture confirming that it had received 120,300 applications by 12 noon (Monday).

Around 130,000 farmers apply for the BPS in total each year, with close to €1.2 billion paid out under the CAP scheme.

Last week the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, urged farmers, who were applying online for the BPS for the first time, to make sure they were registered with the Department of Agriculture on www.agfood.ie. The last in a series of clinics to help farmers through the online application process will be held at the Department's offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim today from 9.30am to 5.30pm.