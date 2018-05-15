Consultants burn midnight oil on BPS
Farm consultants and Teagasc advisors are battling to lodge the last of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications before the midnight deadline tonight (May 15).
Around 9,500 farmers had still to submit BPS applications yesterday, with the Department of Agriculture confirming that it had received 120,300 applications by 12 noon (Monday).
Around 130,000 farmers apply for the BPS in total each year, with close to €1.2 billion paid out under the CAP scheme.
Last week the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, urged farmers, who were applying online for the BPS for the first time, to make sure they were registered with the Department of Agriculture on www.agfood.ie. The last in a series of clinics to help farmers through the online application process will be held at the Department's offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim today from 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Department officials will be available to sit down on a one-to-one basis with farmers and help them to lodge their application. Department clinics have already been held in Cavan, Claremorris, Longford and Limerick. And the Department will assist in the Transfer of Entitlements applications at its Portlaoise offices up to midnight tonight.