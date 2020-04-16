Concern that TAMS extension could do more bad than good

There is concern that extending the deadline for the latest tranche of TAMS payments will actually curtail crucial investment on Irish farms.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed announced earlier this month that the closing date for Tranche 17 had been moved from April 24 to June 5, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

This was among a number of flexibilities introduced for Department of Agriculture schemes, and other flexibilites on TAMS included a three-month extension on TAMS completion deadlines, amongst other measures.

The Irish Farmers' Association, however, has expressed concern and feels it would have been more beneficial to open Tranche 18 instead.

"It would be more beneficial if the Minister closed Tranche 17 as normal and opened Tranche 18 as planned," said National Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins.

"Farmers see no value in extending the date as it will lead to a serious backlog of work later in the year when the focus should be on getting the rural economy moving as soon as restrictions are lifted.

"By extending the closing date many of these farmers are concerned that they will not get the go ahead until the autumn, which will leave very little time to complete work before the onset of winter or the start of milking next spring.

"The 20-per-cent carryover of applications from one tranche to another must also be sorted, but the Minister's move is actually only adding to this problem."

Mr Biggins has called on Minister Creed to reconsider his decision once ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

