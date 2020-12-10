Commission approves extension to key farm schemes

The European Commission last week approved the extension of key farm schemes including GLAS, BDGP and ANC, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Dail this week.

In October, the Minister announced his intention to extend schemes under the rural development programme into 2021, and the Government provided the necessary funding of €628 million in the budget.

Responding to questions from Fianna Fail TD Eamon Ó Cuív he said approval from the Commission was received last week for the extension of contracts under GLAS, the beef data genomics programme, the Burren programme and the organic farming scheme.

"My Department will be in contact shortly with farmers whose contracts are due to end this year, to advise them how to opt in if they wish to extend their contracts," he said.

Support for other annual schemes is also expected to continue, including the sheep welfare scheme and the areas of natural constraints scheme,the Minister said.

"I have provided for €80 million for TAMS in 2021 to meet existing commitments, and decisions on other tranches will be made when there is more certainty around the transitional rules. I will continue to consult with stakeholders on the options for the transitional period over the coming weeks as we have more certainty around the rules and funding," he said.

Online Editors