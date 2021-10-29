Commercial farmers ‘very close’ to selling CAP entitlements, warns ex-IFA chief

Former IFA president Eddie Downey on his dairy and poultry farm in Slane, Co Meath. Photo: David Conachy

Some commercial farmers are “getting very close” to selling their CAP entitlements and moving on with their enterprise, former IFA president Eddie Downey has warned.

The Meath dairy and poultry farmer says the value of direct payments has “reduced dramatically” while the fixed costs of operating a farm business have “gone through the roof”.

Speaking after Government announced that farm subsidies will total almost €10bn between 2023-27 with a new cap of €66,000 on individual payments Mr Downey said the policy is being used as a “lever” to force change.

“The relevance of the CAP payment is diminishing whereas the relevance of Europe is increasing because of Brexit.

“There are commercial farmers who will be seriously questioning the value of their payment and maybe they might just sell them and move on, that’s a possibility.

“We’re very close to that place, but that goes against the nature of farmers, farmers don’t want to break the rules, farmers want to work within the system.

“CAP, as a means of influencing rural Ireland, it is now being used as a lever to make change rather than a lead bringing us to change.

“We’re a long way down the road now and the value of the payments to a commercial farm is reducing dramatically.

“The real threat to agriculture is the cost of doing business – from labour, to fertiliser costs, to energy costs, those fixed costs that we cannot operate without have gone through the roof.”

Political roadblock

When asked about the carbon budget for agriculture which is expected to mandate an emissions cut of 21pc to 30pc by 2030, while Land Use and Land-Use Change and Forestry is expected to have a separate carbon budget, Mr Downey replied:

“Our reputation as food producers is second to none, but it is being hammered on the basis of a climate change agenda – you’d think Irish farmers are singly responsible for destroying the planet.

“Whereas Irish farmers are responsible for feeding 25 to 30 million people. Teagasc has outlined that we can make a 23pc reduction in emissions on dairy farms by different measures in improved breeding, using protected urea, changing light bulbs, being more energy efficient – we can do that.

“What’s really frustrating is that the roadblocks are political, not farmer-made. There is almost no encouragement for farmers to move forward in the direction we want to go.

“We need to know that if we put in measures to plant hedgerows, trees, wild grasses, put up solar panels, switch to protected urea that we are going to get the credit for doing that.

“I don’t want monetary credit, I want to know that I will be allowed to use all those measures to make my farm as close to carbon neutral as possible.

“At the moment, I can’t see a clear line of sight on that, that needs to be clarified.

“Climate change is too serious an issue and farmers should be allowed to lead. Farmers were here long, long before the Green Party and we are more green than any of them.

“We want to do it and should be asked how to do it – not be lectured to by ill-informed people, that is not acceptable.

“I’m quite happy to take advice from Teagasc and the proven scientific research but the political system needs to follow the science too.”