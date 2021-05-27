CAP talks to continue overnight in bid to reach deal

The possibility of a CAP deal being agreed tonight or tomorrow will require "key movement from the Parliament" in relation to a number of key issues, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said.

Meanwhile, many MEP's fear giving ground on too many issues to the Member States risks the CAP deal not being ratified at a full meeting of the Parliament.

Negotiations to secure a deal are expected to continue late into tonight and possibly through tomorrow, with sources in the talks indicating if there is no significant movement tonight, agreement is unlikely this week.

Briefing journalists late this evening, McConalogue said it's now about the Council of Ministers, the Parliament and Commission coming together to try and agree a "final plan at European level".

"There hasn't been much progress yet in terms of the Parliament and Council coming together," the Minister said after two days of negotiations between the two sides. The Council presidency has gone back to the Parliament before reconvening with the Council later tonight.

"It's very hard to make any call as to what the outcome will be, both the Parliament and Council are quite wide apart still, and a lot will depend on the next number of hours.

"It's in everyone's interests that there is an outcome and conclusion, but there is a lot of work to be done. There's still a lot of water between the Council and Parliament, but there is still a whole night of negotiations ahead and things can move very quickly."

But he said it is important that the outcome of a deal is an appropriate one and that his key objective from this week's negotiations is to ensure Ireland has "maximum flexibility going back home in terms of being able to make these decisions at national level with our national CAP plan."

Three key issues remain where the sides have considerably different asks, including Eco Schemes, convergence and the mandatory redistribution of farm payments.

McConalogue said the Parliament is still looking for 30pc of the Pillar 1 budget to be paid through Eco Schemes, but Council is seeking that no more than 20pc of the budget being ring-fenced for Eco Schemes.

In terms of convergence, Minister McConalogue said Ireland remains of the view that 75pc convergence is the best approach but said it would consider 85pc convergence if flexibility is applied for Member States. However, the Parliament is still seeking 100pc convergence.

Earlier today, Ireland backed a proposal for an 'opt out' from any front-loading of payments, as the Parliament negotiators called for a significant proportion of direct payments to be mandatorily distributed to smaller farmers.

Portugal, which represents the 27 member states in the negotiations, on Thursday evening proposed compromises on unresolved issues, including how much cash to spend on "eco-schemes" to protect the environment, like organic farming or re-wetting peatlands to absorb CO2.

The proposal, seen by Reuters, said countries must spend 18pc per year of payments for farmers on such schemes -- either in that year, or by spending less on eco-schemes in that year but then compensating with more spending in later years -- or the country would lose the money. The proposal said countries should aim to spend a higher 25pc share of payments on eco-schemes.

Parliament had wanted a 30pc share. The member states' starting position was 20pc.

The proposal also includes rules to divert subsidies away from big landowners and businesses. It would require countries to redistribute 10pc of their CAP payments for farmers to smaller farms, although states can dodge this if they prove they will use other methods to distribute the funds fairly.

The proposal would also ask the Commission to analyse the legal possibility of applying EU health and environment standards to imported agricultural products, to ensure European farmers are not undercut by competitors in countries with weaker environmental standards.

If an agreement is reached this week, Member States, including Ireland, will then agree on a national plan over the summer in line with the European plan, for approval by year-end by the Commission.

The EU's CAP will spend €387 billion, around a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development and its new CAP rules are due to kick in from 2023.