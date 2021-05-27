Farming

CAP reform talks: Ireland backs proposal to ‘opt out’ of front-loaded payments

CAP reform negotiations enter zero hour in Brussels. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg Expand

CAP reform negotiations enter zero hour in Brussels. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

Claire Mc Cormack and Ciaran Moran

Ireland has backed a proposal to seek an “opt-out” from front-loaded payments at CAP reform talks, it has emerged.

It comes as European Parliament negotiators call for a significant proportion of direct payments to be mandatorily distributed to smaller farmers.

The redistribution would likely utilise the proposed Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) fund which requires countries to offer front-loaded payments.

