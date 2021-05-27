CAP reform talks: Ireland backs proposal to ‘opt out’ of front-loaded payments

Ireland has backed a proposal to seek an “opt-out” from front-loaded payments at CAP reform talks, it has emerged.

It comes as European Parliament negotiators call for a significant proportion of direct payments to be mandatorily distributed to smaller farmers.

The redistribution would likely utilise the proposed Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) fund which requires countries to offer front-loaded payments.

CRISS, a proposed mandatory scheme, aims to ensure a redistribution of support from bigger to smaller or medium-sized farmers by providing a redistributive payment per eligible hectare to increase sustainability.

As negotiations continue in Brussels, reports suggest that between 7pc and 12pc of the Pillar 1 budget could be allocated to the measure.

While Ireland has opposed such a move to date, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, last night, signaled his support for an Austrian-led amendment that would allow member states to opt-out if they can demonstrate that fair distribution support is already in place.

Addressing the Council, Austrian Minister for Agriculture, Elisabeth Köstinger said compulsory redistribution "is something we reject out of hand".

"It's important to take account of the different situations across the member states.

"We can't support a model which would have a one-size-fits-all minimum percentage applied to everyone.

"In Austria, for example, we distribute under the Pillar II to vineyards and to mining. If we have to move further away from these production figures then, at the end of the day, the consequences of that will be problematic for us.

"We've got a proposal and I really hope we get support for it.

"If member states in their CAP Strategic Plans indicate that, in the member state, there will be fair distribution, that there already is fair distribution, or that alternative redistribution methods will be implemented, then they should be exempted from this compulsory distribution percentage.

"So, by demonstrating that this is already being done that should result in exemption from that," Ms Köstinger said.

Speaking after the intervention from the Austrian delegation, Minister McConalogue said: "In relation to the mandatory redistribution percentage, we support the Austrian paper on the opt-out option in this regard."

Parliament view

However, there is significant support for high levels of payment redistribution within the parliament.

Irish Sinn Féin MEP told EURACTIV yesterday that his position is that at least 20pc of Pillar I funds should be used to increase farmers' payments on the first number of hectares they declare.

He said on all hectares declared after the first 20, farmers would still get a payment, but at a lower rate.

"This would effectively reduce support to large agricultural enterprises and boost the payment rate for small and medium farmers," he said.

A decision has not yet been made on the redistribution proposal tabled by Austria as talks continue for a third day in Brussels.