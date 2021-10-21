Farming

CAP reform: Key details of how farmer payments will change from 2023

Ciaran Moran

The Government this week made a number of key announcements regarding the future of farm payments under the CAP reform due to come into force from 2023.

Under the new reforms, many aspects of farmers EU payments will change radically, with some farmers gaining significant sums and equally others in line for significant income cuts.

A detailed information note sent to stakeholders in the wake of the announcements and seen by the Farming Independent provides some further insight into how the new schemes and payments will work.

