CAP reform: Key details of how farmer payments will change from 2023

The Government this week made a number of key announcements regarding the future of farm payments under the CAP reform due to come into force from 2023.

Under the new reforms, many aspects of farmers EU payments will change radically, with some farmers gaining significant sums and equally others in line for significant income cuts.

A detailed information note sent to stakeholders in the wake of the announcements and seen by the Farming Independent provides some further insight into how the new schemes and payments will work.

Below we outline some of the most important changes that will affect farmers.

Pillar 1

BISS Scheme (New BPS payment)

Ireland will continue with the system of payment entitlements under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) as the main means of distributing direct payments to farmers.

It is proposed that the value of payment entitlements will continue to be subject to convergence, reaching a minimum value of 85% of the average by 2026.

This will see a new average payment entitlement value of approximately €165 with total funding of €728m annually.

The minimum payment entitlement value will reach almost €145 by 2026 under this scheme.

Young Farmers

Generational renewal is a key objective of the new CAP programme. Ireland will implement the Complementary income support for young farmers (CIS-YF) in the new CAP programme, dedicating some 3% of the direct payments ceiling to help young farmers establish their farming businesses.

This allocation of approximately €35m per year will see qualifying young farmers benefit on a per hectare basis which will be more advantageous to young farmers (the current system saw payments linked to payment entitlements). In tandem with this, we will also implement the National Reserve in each year of the new CAP to fund at a minimum the mandatory categories of young farmers and new entrants to farming. The eligibility conditions are likely to remain similar to the current CAP programme.

Front loading

There will be a mandatory redistributive element based on farm size. Ireland will implement this measure for the first time. The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) measure, often referred to as front loading, will redistribute 10% of the direct payments ceiling based on farm size. The payment totalling some €118m will mean farmers receive €43 per hectare on their first 30 hectares, the optimum range of hectares to benefit the majority of farmers (75%).

Eco Schemes

Eco schemes will provide direct income support to active farmers who undertake agricultural practices beneficial for the climate, biodiversity, water quality and the environment.

The allocation rate per annum is 25% of Pillar I. This amounts to €297 million per annum or €1.483 billion over the course of the CAP. All active farmers will be able to apply for Eco schemes regardless of whether they hold entitlements or not and payment will be made on all eligible hectares claimed.

If all 129,000 farmers that submitted a BPS in 2021 claim all their eligible hectares for Eco (c. 4.698 million hectares), the rate of payment should be c. €63/ha/year. If 85% of farmers apply (c. 110,000), the rate of payment should be c. €74/ha/yr.

The agricultural practices have been designed to ensure all farmers can apply and undertake two practices and that the Department can administer and control the scheme to ensure payments within the calendar year – late November/early December, while delivering environmental benefits.

Capping

Capping of direct payments in accordance with the full scope provided for in the regulations which will result in an effective cap of €66,000. No deduction for salaries will be included in this mechanism.

Pillar 2

AECM – (new GLAS)

A new flagship Agri-environment and climate measure (AECM) will replace the current GLAS scheme. It will achieve increased environmental ambition and will consist of two elements:

• a General option, available nationally (outside of the high priority geographical area as defined for the Co-operation Project option below).

This will consist of farm level actions including results-based measures. It will be open to farmers, together with their advisors to select actions from the general list of actions available.

Average payments are expected to be in the region of €5,000 per annum over the five-year period of the scheme with the potential to reach a maximum of €7,000. Expected uptake is estimated to be 30,000 farmers over a number of tranches.

• a Cooperation Project option, available to farmers in defined high priority geographical areas. This will include results based and landscape level actions. Farmers participating in this option will be able to avail of the assistance of a Local Cooperation Project Team, who will assist implementation of the scheme at local level. Farmers, together with their advisors, will decide what actions they may take to increase the score on their lands to increase their payment levels. Average payments are expected to be in the region of €7,400 with the potential for a maximum of €10,000. This includes payments for non-productive investments and landscape actions. Expected uptake under the AECM Co-Operation is estimated to be 20,000 farmers over a number of tranches.

The Straw Incorporation Measure

The Straw Incorporation Measure will support the tillage sector by encouraging them to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops and oilseed rape. It is proposed that the financial allocation will be €10 million per annum, with a total allocation of €50 million. This funding is in line with the level of expenditure for the scheme in the transitional period of the RDP. It is proposed that the per hectare payment rate will be €250 per hectare for cereal crops (barley, wheat, oats, rye) and €150 per hectare for oilseed rape given the lower market value for oilseed rape straw.

Organic Farming Scheme

The provision for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is €256m. This compares to €56m under the current RDP. This will allow Ireland met the PFG commitment of 7.5% land cover under organic production. Adjustments to the scheme will be designed to encourage increased participation in the Scheme, taking account of costs and income foregone. The average current payment for OFS farmer is over €6,000.

Areas Facing Natural Constraints

The Areas Facing Natural Constraints (ANC) is to provide support to farmers who farm land in areas eligible for the support. There will be no change to the areas eligible for ANC, following the designation of land undertaken in 2019. 95,000 farmers farming more than 2 million hectares will be supported. It is proposed that the financial allocation will be €250 million per annum. This funding maintains the funding allocated to the ANC scheme in the latter years ofthe current RDP. It is proposed that the existing payment rates, including the different categories of land and the degressive structure, will be maintained.

Suckler scheme

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) builds on the progress made in recent years through both the BDGP and the BEEP. The funding of €260 million in the lifetime of this programme is a recognition of the importance of the suckler sector to Ireland’s economy. It is a key element in helping suckler farmers improve the economic and environmental efficiency of their enterprises.

Dairy Beef scheme

The Dairy Beef Welfare measures builds on the pilot scheme introduced this year and addresses a need specifically identified by the Commission in its recommendations on Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan. €25 million has been allocated to this programme over the lifetime of the CSP. This funding reflects not just the importance of the beef sector to the rural economy but the importance of successfully integrating calves from the dairy herd into the national beef herd.

Sheep

The Sheep Improvement Programme builds on the success of the Sheep Welfare Scheme in the most recent RDP. The funding of €100m during the lifetime of the programme reflects the importance of the sheep sector to the rural economy and seeks to assist farmers to improve the health and welfare of their flocks. Support per ewe will be increased from €10 per ewe in the Sheep Welfare Scheme to €12 per ewe in the new scheme.

Investments

On farm investments will continue in the CSP with €440m made available over the period 2021-2027, of which €340m will be funded from the transitional RDP in the period 2021-2025. The scheme will include support at 40% grant rate for Young Farmers, Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage, Farm Safety, Tillage, Dairy, and the Organic sectors. A higher investment rate of 60% will be offered to young farmers and women to support generational renewal and gender balance.

Producer Organisations

The Producer Organisations in the Beef and Sheep Sector scheme involves the provision of advice and assistance regarding set up and early administrative costs for prospective Producer Organisations (POs). The support will be available to active beef and sheep producers in the new CSP.

Knowledge Transfer Programme

Knowledge Transfer Programme will facilitate the participation of 19,000 farmers in Knowledge Transfer Groups. In a change from the existing programme which has been based on a sectoral approach to delivery, the new programme will adopt a thematic approach e.g. environmental challenges. The wider objective of gender balance will also be pursued through the groups. The proposed financial allocation is €23.7 million per annum for 3 years, with a total allocation of €71.1 million over the period. This funding is in line with the level of expenditure in the previous Programme. It is proposed that the existing payment rates, €750 to each farmer and €500 per farmer to the advisor, will be maintained.