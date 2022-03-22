CAP plans will need improvement – EU Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski

EU countries’ new CAP plans to come into force next year will need to be improved, Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, told agriculture ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Despite being put under pressure by member states to swiftly approve the plans so farmers have time to adapt, the commissioner said the EU “will not prioritise speed over quality”.

“It is in our common interest that the plans are approved on time so farmers can make their decisions for next year.... however, this depends on member states and whether their CAP plans live up to the Commission’s expectations.”

The commissioner said the EU’s initial observation of the plans was that there is “room for improvement”. Among the EU’s concerns are the lack of “solid targets”, which the commissioner said were “a must for a performance-based CAP”.

He also said analysis is needed to see if member states’ plans address the needs of small farmers and if not, he said further modification would be needed.

On the climate and environmental objectives, he said “more work is needed”, adding that while some of the new eco schemes are well developed, others lack ambition or specific targets.

Wojciechowski also stressed the EU does not think the contribution of the CAP to its Farm to Fork or Biodiversity strategy should be abandoned or weakened in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.