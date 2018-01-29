Farm Ireland
Calls for Farm Assist PRSI anomaly among farmers to be addressed

Fianna Fail spokesman on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue
FarmIreland Team

Calls have been made for the Farm Assist PRSI anomaly for farmers to be addressed to ensure they receive full pension entitlements

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Spokesperson on Rural Affairs Éamon Ó Cuív have called on the Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection to urgently address the Farm Assist PRSI anomaly for farmers to ensure they receive full pension entitlements.

Party Spokesperson on Rural, Regional, Gaeltacht & Island Affairs Éamon Ó Cuív said: “Up until 2007, self-employed farmers in receipt of Farm Assist were not entitled to pay PRSI contributions on their farm income nor were they entitled to PRSI credits. Worse than that, anyone who paid self-employed PRSI during a period on Farm Assist cannot now claim a re-imbursement of same.

“This can have a significant effect on pension entitlements for a small number of retired farmers who were in receipt of Farm Assist prior to 2007.

“We are calling on the Minister Regina Doherty to review this anomaly immediately and consider granting a PRSI credit to these farmers for the years they were in receipt of Farm Assist prior to 2007”.

Spokesperson on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue added, “The Farm Assist Scheme was established by Fianna Fáil to provide a valuable payment for low income farmers.

“While the last Fine Gael led government introduced drastic cuts to the scheme in 2012, Fianna Fáil have managed, under the Confidence and Supply arrangement, to reverse these cuts.

“We are now calling on the government to remedy the current unfair situation impacting self-employed farm assist recipients pre 2007, and to ensure they are granted PRSI credits for the period they were in receipt of Farm Assist”.

Rights of way can be controversial

Know your rights: How to establish a right of way 

Q I am writing to you on behalf of an elderly friend of mine regarding rights of way. There are three different right of ways going through an adjoining sports facility, one of which travels on through another farmer's yard. The right of ways are marked on the maps. As my friend is getting older he is anxious to register these rights of way as soon as possible in case anything might happen to him and his sons/heirs might have difficulty establishing the rights of way. We would appreciate some advice as how to proceed.

Online Editors

