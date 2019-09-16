Call for BEAM payment to be increased if scheme undersubscribed

ICSA beef chair Edmond Graham has said if the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme is undersubscribed, any unused funds should be directed to increase the compensation for eligible farmers.

“We need to see the entirety of these funds going to those farmers who suffered the greatest hardship and for whom this fund was sought,” he said. Mr Phelan made his comments following the announcement by Minister Creed that the deadline for applications has been extended until Friday, 20 September, at 5pm.

ICSA is also calling on the Department of Agriculture to recognise the eligibility of farmers who exported finished cattle to Northern Ireland. “It is important that these farmers have access to BEAM also,” Mr Graham said.

“While I encourage all eligible farmers to apply for the scheme, the fact remains that BEAM funds were never going to entirely make up for the losses suffered by beef and suckler farmers. ICSA believes that the rate per suckler cow and per slaughtered animal should increase to ensure full drawdown of the €100 million.”

Minister Creed also stated that staff from his Department would be available to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications at the Department of Agriculture stand at the National Ploughing Championships which start tomorrow, 17 September, in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Online Editors