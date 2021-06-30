Building costs are undermining TAMS benefits

Much of the growth in farm construction this year can be attributed to new farm building grant schemes announced by the Department of Agriculture.

ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee Chair Denis Drennan has welcomed 100-per-cent approval of farmers under TAMS Tranche 21, but he said that reference costs used to determine farmers grants need to be brought up to date to reflect a spike in construction costs.

"Obviously we've been speaking to farmers across the country and, across every county, construction costs have increased by unprecedented levels in the last year," Mr Drennan said.

"The result is that a farmer expecting a 40-per-cent grant will end up getting a substantially reduced grant rate as a result of increased construction costs and the failure of the Department to update Reference Costs.

"The Minister is going to have to revised the Reference Costs immediately and, in the interests of fairness, we think that the revised Reference Costs should apply to all investments under TAMS completed in 2021."

Mr Drennan explained that construction increases are of double-digit size, and this was putting unexpected and insurmountable financial strain on farmers who are trying to complete investments.

"If we're going to grant-aid the construction then the grants must be based on a current and realistic costs," Mr Drennan said.