Boost for farmers as €138 million in payments to issue this week

Payments of over €1.12 billion have now issued to Irish farmers since September. Picture: Clare Keogh

In a significant boost for thousands of farmers nationwide it has been confirmed 2020 advance payments under the Green Low-Carbon Agri Environment Scheme (GLAS) will commence this week which is two weeks ahead of schedule.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue today announced that the €138 million will arrive in almost 40,000 GLAS farmers’ bank accounts this week.

The Minister said the advance payments at a rate of 85% of the full annual payment are an important support to farmers in the delivery of key environmental actions.

The Department has said regular pay runs will be in place over the coming weeks to issue payments as GLAS cases are cleared for payment. Any GLAS participants with outstanding documentation or those who have been contacted by my Department with queries in relation to their GLAS participation or BPS application should respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate the early issue of payments.

When combined, payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) which started in September and the advance BPS payments which commenced on the earliest possible date of 16 October 2020 together with GLAS Advance payments mean that payments of over €1.12 billion have now issued to Irish farmers since September.

