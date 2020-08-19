Beef Finisher Payment to open for applications today

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Dara Calleary T.D., today announced the opening of the Beef Finisher Payment (BFP).

The scheme is a one off, exchequer funded grant aid scheme under the Covid19 State Aid Temporary Framework with funding totalling €50M.

The objective of BFP is to provide support for beef finishing farms in Ireland which have been severely impacted by the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister commented, “This support aims to provide a valuable income support and mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for those farmers who finished cattle during the period from 1 February to 12 June 2020. Beef farming is an important economic activity, with a significant multiplier effect in local rural communities, and thus is more important than ever in sustaining these communities.”

He added “This scheme has been designed to make the application process as user-friendly and accessible as possible for farmers and I urge any farmer who is eligible for a payment to apply without delay.”

Applications must be made online via the Agfood.ie portal and the application window will remain open until 9th September 2020.

Eligibility

‘Eligible animals’ slaughtered:

Slaughtered in the reference period of 1 February to 12 June 2020.

Aged 8 months or more when slaughtered

Resident on the qualifying herd for at least 30 days prior to slaughter (if not the previous owner is eligible for payment if they are an applicant and have had the animal for over 30 days on their holding)

Animals identified on the Department systems as presented for slaughter by or on behalf of a factory will not be eligible.

Subject to a cap on payments in respect of 100 eligible animals per herd.

Eligible applicants:

A farmer who has presented animals for slaughter in the reference period

The holder of an active herd number with Herd Owner Status.

Farming a holding in respect of which a valid Basic Payment Scheme application has been submitted in 2020 to the Department.

Agent or Dealer herd numbers are not eligible for payment

Conditionality: Applicant must be a member of the Bord Bia Beef and Lamb Quality Assurance Scheme at the time of application, or undertake to become a member of a quality scheme prior to 30 September 2020.

Online Editors