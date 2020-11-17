Beef Finisher Payment to be paid this week - IFA

IFA President Tim Cullinan has welcomed confirmation that the Beef Finisher Payment (BFP) will be issued to farmers this week.

€50m was allocated for the scheme in June to compensate beef farmers for losses arising from the COVID-19 crisis.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that the payments would be an important boost for farmers.

“Many recipients of these payments will already have invested in replacement stock during the autumn, so the value of these payments will benefit the whole sector,” he said.

“Not all of the money for the scheme will be allocated. Any underspend must be used to cover animals which were excluded from the scheme because they were exported,” he said.

Figures obtained by the Farming Independent show that over 80pc or 35,335 of eligible farmers will receive a payment of less than €2,000 under the new Beef Finisher Payment scheme.

The Department estimates that just 778 farmers will receive the maximum €10,000 payment, while 1,719 will be eligible for a payment exceeding €6,000.

Online Editors