Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payments start to issue

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today confirmed that payments under the 2019 Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) have commenced to 32,444 farmers, to the value of some €75 million.

BEAM payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more farmers are verified as compliant with the requirements of the Measure.

Figures obtained by the Farming Independent showing large regional variations in payouts with beef finishers in the east and south the big winners under the scheme.

Much of the variation can be accounted for by the predominance of beef finishing in certain counties, with the bulk of the money being targeted at this sector.

The figures also show that payments to finished cattle in the scheme at €59.5m will dwarf the €18m received for suckler cows.

Although most dairy farmers were unable to apply for the funding, dairy strongholds of Cork and Tipperary are set to dominate payouts with both counties receiving €7.5m and €6.9m respectively under the scheme.

While the average payment will be €2,265, farmers in northern and western counties will receive far lower payments under the scheme than their counterparts in the east and south.

Galway saw the largest number (3,600) of applicants apply to the scheme; however, payments to farmers in the county will be lower than those in Cork and Tipperary at €5.5m. Kildare farmers will receive the highest payments on average at €4,137 compared to farmers in Leitrim who will receive the lowest amount on average at €933.

Some 1,470 beef finishers will benefit from the maximum payment of €10,000 under the scheme.

Some 2,859 suckler farmers will benefit from the maximum suckler cows payment of €1,600, and 14,000 mixed suckler and finishing farmers will receive €40m.

Just 132 farmers will receive the overall maximum payment for both sucklers and finished cattle of €11,600.

