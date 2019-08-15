BEAM scheme set to open to applications

Farming Independent Team

The Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) will open for applications from Monday, August 19.

The scheme will open for applications from August 19 to September 8 inclusive with applications will be accepted online through AgFood.ie.                                                              

Applications are accepted online only, to ensure that payments are made as promptly as possible. 

This measure will be funded by a combination of EU exceptional aid and Exchequer support, which is being provided in light of the difficult circumstances that Irish beef farmers have been facing as a result of market volatility and uncertainty arising out of Brexit.   

It is a demand-led, voluntary scheme. Farmers who meet the initial eligibility criteria will then have to commit to meeting the following conditions in order to qualify for aid. Each participant must:

  • be a member of or commit to joining the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) or a DAFM environmental scheme; and
  • reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen (total figure) per herd by 5% for a target period (1 July 2020 - 30 June 2021) compared to a reference period   (1 July 2018 – 30 June 2019).

Details

  • Aid will be paid on adult cattle slaughtered between 24 September 2018 and 12 May 2019, at a rate of €100 per animal subject to a maximum of 100 finished animals per herd.
  • Aid will also be paid on suckler cows that calved in 2018, at a rate of €40 per animal subject to a maximum of 40 sucklers per herd.
  • Dairy herds are not eligible for the measure, with the exception of dairy herds of less than 40 dairy cows. Smaller dairy farms typically have a mixed farming enterprise, with a lower than average dairy farm income, and a beef enterprise accounting for a higher proportion of total farm income.
  • Animals controlled by slaughtering establishments, and dealer/agent herds, are not eligible for this financial aid.
  • In the event BEAM is oversubscribed, payment rates may be subject to minor revision.

Online Editors


