BEAM payments to roll in December

The Department of Agriculture intends to issue payments under the BEAM scheme in December.

The scheme introduced to assist beef farmers severely affected by challenging market conditions in 2018 and early 2019 has seen applications to the tune of €78 million.



There was potential €100 million available in funding, €50 million of which was EU funding while €50 million was national funding.

However, with applications falling short of expectations Government spending under the scheme will now only total €28m.

The controversial requirement under the scheme that farmers must reduce nitrogen production by 5pc was defended last week by Department of Agriculture General Secretary, Brendan Gleeson.

He said the measure was a key EU requirement and that it was understandable because it was a market-support scheme.

"I suppose in looking at it the Commission stated, "If there is a problem with beef prices in Ireland, we cannot have a scheme that will lead to an increase in production. We need a temporary adjustment"," he said.

