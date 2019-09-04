BEAM deadline extended as only 28pc of eligible farmers apply to the €100m scheme
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has extended the deadline for applications to the €100m BEAM (Beef Exceptional Aid Measure) scheme as just 20,000 out of a possible 70,000 eligible farmers applied to the scheme.
The online application process was opened on the August 19 and was scheduled to close on September 8 but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday, September 15.
Only 28pc of farmers eligible for the supports applied for the scheme. Minister Creed made the decision to extend the deadline in order to facilitate applications for "as many as possible"
“I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online for this key support. Some 20,000 farmers have already submitted their applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment and I have decided to extend the deadline to facilitate applications from as many of these as possible," said Minister Creed.
"I also want to ensure that my Department is in a position to make payments to applicants at the earliest possible date and therefore I would urge eligible farmers to make their application by the new deadline."
In addition to the deadline extension the Minister also announced a number of online clinics that his Department will be providing in the run up to the closing date.
“In recent years, my Department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then. These clinics proved very popular with farmers for BPS, and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM," he added.
Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at:
- 076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc., or
- 076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics.
The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date.
September 2019 – Clinic Dates and Locations
Date
Time
Venue
Thursday
5 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Jackson Hotel, Ballybofey
County Donegal
Thursday
5 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
The Brehon Hotel, Muckrows, Rd, Killarney,
County Kerry
Friday
6 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
The TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar,
County Mayo
Friday
6 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom,
County Cork
Monday
9 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan,
County Monaghan
Monday
9 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Twin Trees Hotel, Downhill Rd, Knocknalyre, Ballina,
County Mayo
Tuesday
10 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Dept. Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Drumshanbo.
County Leitrim
Tuesday
10 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam,
County Galway
Wednesday
11 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Dept. Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices,Farnham St.
County Cavan
Wednesday
11 September 2019
10.00am to 2.00pm
Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis,
County Clare
Wednesday
11 September 2019
4.00pm to 8.00pm
Kilmurry Lodge Hotel.
County Limerick
Thursday
12 September 2019
10.00am to 2.00pm
Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon,
County Roscommon
Thursday
12 September 2019
4.00pm to 8.00pm
The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar,
County Westmeath
Thursday
12 September 2019
10.00am to 4.00pm
Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown,
County Cork
Friday
13 September 2019
12.00pm to 4.00pm
County Arms Hotel, Birr.
County Offaly
Friday
13 September 2019
12.00pm to 4.00pm
Dept. Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Johnstown Castle
County Cavan
