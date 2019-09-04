BEAM deadline extended as only 28pc of eligible farmers apply to the €100m scheme

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has extended the deadline for applications to the €100m BEAM (Beef Exceptional Aid Measure) scheme as just 20,000 out of a possible 70,000 eligible farmers applied to the scheme.

The online application process was opened on the August 19 and was scheduled to close on September 8 but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday, September 15.

Only 28pc of farmers eligible for the supports applied for the scheme. Minister Creed made the decision to extend the deadline in order to facilitate applications for "as many as possible"

“I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online for this key support. Some 20,000 farmers have already submitted their applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment and I have decided to extend the deadline to facilitate applications from as many of these as possible," said Minister Creed.

"I also want to ensure that my Department is in a position to make payments to applicants at the earliest possible date and therefore I would urge eligible farmers to make their application by the new deadline."

In addition to the deadline extension the Minister also announced a number of online clinics that his Department will be providing in the run up to the closing date.

“In recent years, my Department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then. These clinics proved very popular with farmers for BPS, and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM," he added.

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at:

076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc., or

076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics.

The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date.

September 2019 – Clinic Dates and Locations

Date

Time

Venue

Thursday

5 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Jackson Hotel, Ballybofey

County Donegal

Thursday

5 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

The Brehon Hotel, Muckrows, Rd, Killarney,

County Kerry

Friday

6 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

The TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar,

County Mayo

Friday

6 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom,

County Cork

Monday

9 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan,

County Monaghan

Monday

9 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Twin Trees Hotel, Downhill Rd, Knocknalyre, Ballina,

County Mayo

Tuesday

10 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Dept. Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Drumshanbo.

County Leitrim

Tuesday

10 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam,

County Galway

Wednesday

11 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Dept. Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices,Farnham St.

County Cavan

Wednesday

11 September 2019

10.00am to 2.00pm

Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis,

County Clare

Wednesday

11 September 2019

4.00pm to 8.00pm

Kilmurry Lodge Hotel.

County Limerick

Thursday

12 September 2019

10.00am to 2.00pm

Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon,

County Roscommon

Thursday

12 September 2019

4.00pm to 8.00pm

The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar,

County Westmeath

Thursday

12 September 2019

10.00am to 4.00pm

Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown,

County Cork

Friday

13 September 2019

12.00pm to 4.00pm

County Arms Hotel, Birr.

County Offaly

Friday

13 September 2019

12.00pm to 4.00pm

Dept. Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Johnstown Castle

County Cavan

Online Editors