BDGP scheme -Just over 50pc of farmers yet to reapply

Just over 50pc of farmers in the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) scheme have to date reapplied for another year in the programme.

This compares to 98pc of GLAS participants and 97pc of those in the Organic Farming Scheme.

The BDGP scheme involved funding of €300 million over the six year programme and its aim was to address a widely acknowledged weaknesses in the maternal genetics of the Irish suckler herd, make a positive contribution to farmer profitability and reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of Ireland’s beef production.

However, there had been much criticism over the years of programme due to requirements seen by some as too onerous. The mandatory use of the Replacement Index was particularly controversial with many farmers angry over how their stock rated on the index.

However, the ICBF and Teagasc have hailed the results of the scheme to date highlighting the rate of genetic gain in the suckler beef herd increasing to €5/cow/year.

There are currently some 23,921 participants in BDGP and as of this morning (Tuesday 5th January 2021) just 52pc of participants have responded in relation to an extension for another year.

However, of those that have responded 97pc have applied to continue in the scheme for 2021.

The deadline for application for extension of BDGP contracts is 15th January 2021.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue also announced today that the vast majority of farmers in the Green Low Carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) have applied to extend their contracts for 2021.

Noting the high level of interest in remaining in the schemes, the Minister added, “As I’ve said previously, these three schemes play an important role in Irish agriculture, notably in our climate, organic and sustainable beef production agendas.

"I am pleased to see the significant numbers who are going to continue to participate in the schemes in 2021 while the new CAP is being finalised. I considered that it was important to maintain continuity during this interim period and am glad to see that so many have availed of the opportunity to extend their contracts for 2021.

"I also wish to remind those participants in BDGP who have not replied to date that the deadline for their responses is 15th January 2021.”

