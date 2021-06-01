Battle lines drawn as new CAP set to change landscape of Irish farming

A hugely divisive reform of the Common Agricultural Policy is on the cards, which will radically reshape Irish agriculture over the coming years.

Despite crunch talks on the reform failing to yield agreement last week, likely agreement in June looks set to deepen tensions between farmers as millions in farm subsidies will be transferred between farmers.

Further, there will be a significant increase in environmental demands for farmers to draw down payments.

At last week’s talks environment focused European parliament negotiators gained key concessions from Member States in relation to redistribution of payments and controversial new Eco Schemes.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is now under intense pressure politically over the shape of the reform, particularly from Sinn Fein.

Writing in today's paper he conceded the 'next CAP will look different to the outgoing one', but said he will continue to insist that the agreement reached must provide the maximum possible flexibility to Ireland, so that we can make our own decisions to suit our own national circumstances.

However, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy accused the Minister of joining a long line of Irish agriculture ministers who have been opposed to the redistribution of CAP funds that would benefit small-to-medium farmers.

Tensions have also flared up between farm organisations with INHFA President Colm O’Donnell outlined his dismay at the suggestion made by some farm organisations that the Minister should walk away from the talks.

It is stated O’Donnell “disappointing that most of our farming organisations continue to work against a deal that delivers for the majority of Irish farmers.

In assessing the 85pc convergence, INHFA claimed almost 50,000 farmers will gain with 42,000 seeing no real impact. With a front-loaded option included, it said farmers with high-value entitlements with small amounts of hectares would be insulated from the effects of convergence.

However, the IFA slammed the proposals as a sell out with its President Tim Cullinan accusing the EU Parliament of wanting "to spread the money to keep a larger number of farmers in poverty.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack said that the notion that convergence will deliver for small and medium sized farmers is completely wrong and that, “in fact”, the big gainers under convergence would be those people – very often non-farmers - who own or lease substantial areas of land.

"How is it fair that a person who is receiving a total payment of €10,000 will see their payment cut - in many cases substantially - to fund a person receiving €50,000? Because that’s going to be the net effect of the proposed change," he said.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has said that the failure to reach agreement on the CAP reform this week reflects the fact that a deal will be very difficult to achieve when “farmers are being asked to do more and more for less and less.”

Clive Carter of the Irish Grain Growers said under the new CAP it looks like tillage farmers will be the worst affected. “Many would have high entitlements per hectare, which will be hit by convergence.”

He also said that Eco Schemes may prove difficult for tillage farmers to get up their points through, while there has been no reward for the good environmental work done by tillage farmers over the last few years.