Basic Payment Scheme, Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve payments commence

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, today confirmed that the balancing payments under the 2021 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening have commenced on schedule.

The commencement of the BPS balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2021 Scheme to €1.12 billion to almost 121,000farmers.

Minister McConalogue said, “Since mid-October, my Department has paid out €769 million in BPS advance payments to over 118,000 farmers. Some 97pc of all eligible farmers have received a 70pc advance payment. I am happy to confirm that the 30pc balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced and are on schedule.”

The Minister added, “ I make the rapid issuing of payments a priority for my Department. The €1.12 billion paid to date under the 2021 BPS and Greening is a vital support for farmers across the country and to the overall rural economy. The efficient issuing of Scheme payments to farmers continues to be a key priority for my Department.”

The Minister also confirmed that payments under the 2021 National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme will also commence today. The Minister said, “I am pleased that payments under the National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme are also being issued as both payments play a crucial role in supporting young farmers and new entrants to farming.”

The Minister concluded, “Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed. The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate payment.”

Balancing payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme are scheduled to commence next week, with payments under the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure to also issue in December.