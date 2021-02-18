Basic Payment Scheme opens for applications

This year there will be a 2pc reduction in the national direct payments ceiling in line with the EU Budget. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The application process for the 2021 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the Greening Scheme has now opened, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Over the coming days, farmers will be receiving a BPS information pack in the post containing maps and land details. The pack will also include a help sheet to assist farmers in making their online application, the Department said in a statement this morning.

The closing date for BPS applications is Monday, May 17 this year.

"Farmers and advisors are urged to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.

“All elements of the Direct Payments Schemes (BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements, and the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme) are now online.

"This helps to ensure that the Department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible,” the statement outlined.

2pc payment reduction

Since 2018, all applications must be made online as required by EU Regulations. As such, there is no paper application form included in the pack.

All farmers will be also be notified over the coming week of the value of their payment entitlements through the Department’s website.

The Department noted that this year there will be a reduction of 2.05pc in order to respect the national direct payments ceiling on foot of the agreement reached on the EU Budget in late 2020.

