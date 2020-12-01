Basic Payment Scheme balancing payments and Young Farmer Payments to be made this week

Balancing payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Young Farmers Scheme payments have now commenced, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Balancing payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme are scheduled to commence next week.

In mid-October the Department began issuing 70pc advance payments under the BPS to farmers across the country.

This year saw over 97pc of eligible farmers receiving an advance payment in the first pay run. Regular pay runs have been in place since October and the 30pc balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced on schedule.

"My priority is to ensure that payments to support our farm families across the country are issued promptly. I am acutely aware of the importance the BPS not only to farmers, but also to the overall rural economy. My Department continues to issue payments across a range of schemes at a rate which compares very well to our European counterparts," McConalogue said.

The commencement of the BPS balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2020 Scheme to €1.13 billion to over 121,000 farmers.

The Minister also confirmed that payments under the 2020 National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme will also commence alongside payment of the 2020 BPS balancing payment.

Regular pay runs will remain in place under the 2020 BPS as further cases are cleared for payment. The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate payment. The Minister concluded “the timely processing of payments across schemes remains a key priority for my Department, as I am very aware of the importance of such schemes for the farming community.”





Online Editors