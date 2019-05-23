Balancing payments issue for farmers Sheep Welfare Scheme

Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, announced today the commencement of balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year 2 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme. 

Minister Creed stated that: “following the issuing of the 85pc advance payments to farmers in mid-November, I am happy to confirm that the 15pc balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme have now commenced.”

The Minister noted that “this scheme continues to reflect the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland and has provided a welcome additional stream of income to sheep farmers which was not previously available.”

The rollout of the balancing payments brings the total paid under the Sheep Welfare Scheme to almost €17 million to some 19,000 farmers, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy.

The Minister concluded by urging farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.

Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.

Also Read

Online Editors





More in Schemes

Stock image

Entitlements sales spike ahead of BPS closing date
Under the Fair Deal Scheme, the person in need of care makes a contribution and the State pays the balance

Advice: Nursing-home care costs need to be factored into farm succession plans
File photo

Farmers face hold for funds due to TAMS demand

Revenue clarifies tax relief worry for young farmers

National Reserve and Young Farmers scheme deadline is fast approaching

Scale rental service for BEEP scheme rolled out
Pigs

Minister announces €500,000 funding initiative for pig farmers


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'Factories won't benefit from €100m beef package, full stop' - Creed
Ireland's grassland system is so suited to meat and dairy production that a switch to a more plant-based production system would only deliver limited results on reducing farming's carbon footprint. Stock image. Damien Eagers / INM

Plant-based food only cuts emissions by 10pc
caption to come

Farming buyers prevail in €5m sale of 298ac tillage beef farming enterprise
File photo

Gerry Giggins: Now is the time for a thorough inspection of winter housing
Farmers at a previous ICSA protest in Monaghan

Farmer anger intensifies as factories slash lamb quotes by 50-...
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Farmers seven times more susceptible to cardiovascular disease
Stock photo

Prison for burglar who targeted retired farmer (80)