Balancing GLAS payments to be made to farmers this week

It had emerged in March that 2017 inspections will not be completed until the end of May for the environmental payments and that final GLAS payments would be delayed until the end of May.

Speaking this week in China, the Minister confirmed that final payments would be paid out to farmers by Friday.

By March, approximately 46,000 GLAS applications have been paid an 85pc advance amounting to €156m, and the delay in final payments was called by ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe as just "unacceptable" as it was supposed to be paid by mid-December.