‘Armchair’ farmers to be told, use your entitlements or lose them

The number of farmers leasing entitlements has increased from 2,870 in 2015 to 14,348 last year.

Moves to introduce a ‘use them or lose them’ system for farmers leasing out entitlements are being considered by the Department of Agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue met with farm organisations last week, and it’s understood there is now serious consideration being given to the prospect of phasing out the leasing of entitlements in order to put the entitlements in the hands of active and younger farmers, ending the practice referred to as ‘armchair’ farming.

This would help ensure only genuine farmers benefit from CAP payments after the current CAP programme ends in 2022.

One proposal being considered would see the value of leased entitlements decrease incrementally over the lifetime of the CAP. This would encourage the sale of entitlements to full-time, active farmers or support the owners of the entitlements to farm in their own right.

The move would impact over 14,000 farmers who lease out their entitlements to other farmers; they would lose almost €40m in rental income.

However, certain situations of Force Majeure would be allowed under any such move, it’s understood, such as in a case of serious illness.

Figures obtained by the Farming Independent earlier this year show that over €150m worth of entitlements were leased by farmers between 2015 and 2020, with almost €40m worth leased last year compared to €12.7m in 2015.

The number of farmers leasing entitlements has increased from 2,870 in 2015 to 14,348 last year.

Read More

Earlier this year senior officials warned that the ‘armchair’ farmers issue is of ‘great concern’ to the Department.

Criticism has been levelled at the system where owners of entitlements, who are not farming, lease them out to active farmers to cover ‘naked’ land — or land without entitlements.

In many cases, the owners of the entitlements receive a rental value plus a portion of the payment under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS). The value of entitlement can range from €150/ha to €700/ha for some of the higher-value ground.

Farm leaders have insisted in recent months that the entitlement system must be “restructured or adjusted” in favour of the ‘land user’ over the ‘landowner’ before the next CAP begins in 2023.

Calls for changes to Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan to address the issues were made at various CAP meetings over the past number of months.

The IFA, as one of its six key objectives in its CAP Strategic Plan submission, include an appropriate definition of active farmers, with the phasing out of long-term leasing of entitlements.

It calls for reform of regulations governing the leasing of entitlements which would include the phasing out of long-term entitlement leasing and proposed the revised regulations will take account of exceptional cases such as family ill-health or bereavement where leasing of entitlements will still be permitted.

The ICSA call in its CAP submission to the Department that there should be a minimum stocking rate to qualify for the eco-scheme (or crops) and is looking for an end to infinite leasing out of entitlements by proposing a five-year maximum.

A spokesman for the Minister said no firm decision around any aspect of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan has yet been taken but that the Minister continues to listen to and engage with farmers and their representatives to ensure the next CAP will be as fair as possible.