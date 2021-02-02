Farming

‘Armchair farmers’ in the firing line over leasing of CAP entitlements

Legal battles predicted as pressure grows to restrict CAP payments to active farmers

IFA president Tim Cullinan watches Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the IFA AGM Expand

Ciaran Moran

Farmers renting out entitlements could end up in legal battles with their tenants over the ownership of entitlements, farm business experts have warned.

The warnings come amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of entitlement leasing and the impact of the EU’s proposal that only genuine farmers benefit from CAP payments after the current CAP programme ends in 2022.

Farm leaders maintain that the entitlement system must be “restructured or adjusted” in favour of the ‘land user’ over the ‘landowner’ before the next CAP begins in 2023.

