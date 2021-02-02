‘Armchair farmers’ in the firing line over leasing of CAP entitlements

Farmers renting out entitlements could end up in legal battles with their tenants over the ownership of entitlements, farm business experts have warned.

The warnings come amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of entitlement leasing and the impact of the EU’s proposal that only genuine farmers benefit from CAP payments after the current CAP programme ends in 2022.

Farm leaders maintain that the entitlement system must be “restructured or adjusted” in favour of the ‘land user’ over the ‘landowner’ before the next CAP begins in 2023.

Figures obtained by the Farming Independent shows that over €150m worth of entitlements were leased by farmers over the past five years, with almost €40m worth leased last year compared to €12.7m in 2015. The number of farmers leasing entitlements has increased from 2,870 in 2015 to 14,348 last year.

Cork-based agricultural consultant Mike Brady said court actions are now likely over who actually owns the CAP payment particularly in relation to long-term leases of land.

“If you are doing a five, 10 or 15-year lease today it goes beyond the current CAP regime. Guys leasing their entitlements will get paid back in 2021 and 2022, but what’s going to happen in 2023? Nobody knows,” he said.

New system

“The big question is ‘will the guy letting the land get any entitlements under the new system in 2023?’”

He described the issue of what should happen to entitlements/farm payments when a farmer retires from farming by leasing out or selling his farm as perhaps the “most sensitive’” (CAP) topic of all.

Mr Brady added the uncertainty about entitlements is affecting the land market as many farmers planning to retire are holding back on leasing out their holdings until they know the basis for allocating new entitlements.

“For those choosing to retire now, the legal profession is busy composing audacious clauses for insertion into land leases to ensure the payments come back at the end of the present CAP.”

Others, he said, are pretending to be farming a hectare or two of land, even though they are retired, in the hope they will keep their payments.

Galway-based auctioneer Joseph Naughton, who has extensive experience in leasing out and selling land and entitlements nationwide, agreed with Mr Brady’s analysis.

“With any new leases that I am doing for farmers that might be retiring and looking to lease out all the land and entitlements, we lease the land and the entitlements separately.

“I also lease the entitlements one year at a time only. This gives greater flexibility to the owner of the entitlements,” he said.

“There should be more information as to what the owner of the entitlements should do in the spring of 2022.

“In the old CAP, some farmers were advised to sell their entitlements in the last year of the old system in 2014 or they would be lost.”

Contracts

Issues might now arise where the owners of entitlements are tied into long-term written contracts, and he advised anyone who owns entitlements not to lease them beyond 2021.

Mr Naughton also strongly advised those that are not going to go back farming to seriously consider selling their entitlements as they may not be able to hold onto them after the next CAP reform.

Concerns over ‘armchair’ farmers and entitlements were raised at several regional IFA meetings in recent weeks.

Carlow farmer and former IFA deputy president, Derek Deane, has called on IFA at the south Leinster meeting to “look very seriously at no more leasing of entitlements”.

“If people go out of farming, they either sell them (entitlements) or they go back into the reserve,” he said.

“The whole leasing (market) is gone like the quota system and that’s an issue that will have to be dealt with, to try and guide that funding into the people that are actively farming.”

Addressing the same meeting, IFA President Tim Cullinan said ‘armchair farmers’ are a concern.

“CAP money needs to be going to the people that are doing the work.”

“If people are not working the land then their are questions about where the entitlements are going. We are definitely looking at that and we will be coming with some proposals on that,” he said

And ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe has said the entitlement system will have to be “restructured or adjusted” to ensure that the person farming the land become “the principal beneficiary” of the payment.

“The weight of payment must move from the ‘owner’ to the ‘farmer’ and by that we mean the individual taking on all the risks associated with farming, from weather to prices.

“Under the present system the people who lease the land and entitlements are getting little or no benefit from the entitlements which — we must remember — were originally designed to support the people actually farming the land,” he said.

"We believe that a new regime needs to be put in place and that system will have to favour the person farming the land as opposed to the owner.”

‘Genuine farmer’

While overall EU agreement on the new CAP proposals is some time away, it is understood that a ‘genuine farmer’ definition will be finalised by June this year.

This definition has yet to be agreed at Member State level, but the EU Commission has already stated that it does not want supports provided to those whose agricultural activity forms only an insignificant part of their overall economic activities, or whose principal business activity is not agricultural.

The Department of Agriculture said that during the transition period between now and the implementation of the next CAP, there will no changes in how payment entitlements may be transferred.

The statement added that as negotiations are not yet complete on the new CAP programme, it is not possible at this point to state with certainty how transfers of entitlements may be affected.

