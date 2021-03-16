‘Armchair’ farmers advised to hold off making ‘rash’ decisions over leased entitlements

‘Armchair’ farmers are being advised against making any 'rash' decisions over the leasing land and entitlements until further detail emerges on the reform of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) later this year.

Concerns were recently raised that ‘armchair’ farmers – those renting out entitlements under long-term leasing arrangements – could end up in legal battles with their tenants over the ownership of the entitlements.

Ongoing uncertainty over the future of entitlement leasing is centred on EU proposals to define what a 'genuine farmers' is and who should receive EU farm supports.

Francis Morrin, Head of CAP Entitlements Division in Department of Agriculture, told an Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers meeting last week that the armchair farmers issue is of 'great concern' to the Department.

He said the original EU proposal in this area would have obliged all countries to define what a genuine farmer is, and if a farmer did not meet this definition, they would be unable to apply or own EU payment entitlements.

However, he highlighted the latest developments in the CAP negotiations suggested that countries would be given the option of defining 'genuine farmers' or not.

Morrin said the Department of Agriculture was reflecting on the issue and consulting with farm organisations stating that those discussions are 'very live' right now.

If Ireland does decide to define 'genuine farmers' in such a way that armchair farmer can no longer hold and rent entitlements, he said those landowners would have time in 2022 to make decisions.

"What I would advise anyone to do is to hold on until the middle or second half of this year, and the picture will be an awful lot clearer," he said.

Asked if a farmer should retain a few acres of land to activate some entitlements, Morrin said, "I wouldn't do anything yet. We don't know what exactly should happen here. It is too early to make any rash decision".

Morrin also addressed concerns in relation to the leasing of entitlements together or separately and stated that the regulations allow for either option.

However, he said the Department is examining issues around the circumvention of the regulations.

"That's where maybe a wife has inherited land from a late husband and she is not farming herself or has no interest in farming, but her son does.

"If she rents the land to the son and rents the entitlements to 'Joe' down the road, does that mean the land becomes 'naked land' and the son can go as a young farmer or new entrant and drawdown new entitlements from the National Reserve? That's something that we would examine really closely," he said.

Morrin also stressed the value of the payment entitlements would change in the next CAP.

"There is very little question about that. Therefore anyone entering into a long-term lease this year or next year needs to be aware of that when drawing up that lease," he said.

He also underlined the impact the planned new Eco Schemes could have on entitlement leasing.

Up to 30pc of direct payments under the new CAP could be tied to farmers' participation in a new range of 'Eco-Schemes', which will replace the current Greening payment.

However, in the next CAP, he said, the planned Eco Scheme will work much differently to the current greening system.

"For them to avail of Eco Schemes, they will have to carry out actions on the land and will incur costs to do it. The cost will undoubtedly be more than what they are incurring in terms of greening," he said.