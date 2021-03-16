Farming

‘Armchair’ farmers advised to hold off making ‘rash’ decisions over leased entitlements

EU plans to define 'genuine farmers' could have serious implications for landowners leasing out land and entitlements. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

‘Armchair’ farmers are being advised against making any 'rash' decisions over the leasing land and entitlements until further detail emerges on the reform of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) later this year.

Concerns were recently raised that ‘armchair’ farmers – those renting out entitlements under long-term leasing arrangements – could end up in legal battles with their tenants over the ownership of the entitlements.

Ongoing uncertainty over the future of entitlement leasing is centred on EU proposals to define what a 'genuine farmers' is and who should receive EU farm supports.

