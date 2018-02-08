The online system for submission of applications to both the National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme in 2018 has been opened this week.

Are you eligible for the 2018 National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme?

The EU regulations governing the operation of the National Reserve provide for priority access to the mandatory categories of ‘Young Farmer’ and ‘New Entrant to Farming’.

Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at the National Reserve National Average value or a top-up to the national average value on entitlements that are below the national average. It is expected that the fund for 2018 will be in the region of €3.5 million.

The Young Farmers Scheme is a separate scheme with just over €24 million in funding available each year from 2015 to 2019. The scheme provides an additional payment to successful applicants per activated entitlement. The Young Farmer Scheme payment is 25pc of the national average payment per hectare multiplied by the number of entitlements activated by the applicant, subject to a maximum of 50.